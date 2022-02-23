BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$5.40 target price for the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.60 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.43.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

ERE.UN opened at C$4.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.44. The company has a market cap of C$412.51 million and a PE ratio of 2.98. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.