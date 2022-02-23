Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP.UN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 31st

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of BEP.UN traded down C$0.28 on Wednesday, hitting C$42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,315. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.78 billion and a PE ratio of -43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$39.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.29.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEP.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. R. F. Lafferty reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.15.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.