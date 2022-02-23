Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,593 Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Altimmune at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALT. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.03.

Shares of ALT opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $286.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.44. Altimmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

