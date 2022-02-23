Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,593 Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Altimmune at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on ALT. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.03.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altimmune (ALT)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT).
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.