Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 20,000 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $18,166,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Corteva by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 125,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,353,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,727,000 after acquiring an additional 43,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.