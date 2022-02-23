Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,646 ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,627,000 after purchasing an additional 970,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after purchasing an additional 192,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after purchasing an additional 114,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

In other ALX Oncology news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $8,902,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 26,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $822,638.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 519,404 shares of company stock worth $14,887,607. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $631.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 3.21. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55.

ALX Oncology Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.