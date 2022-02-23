Brokers Offer Predictions for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Grindrod Shipping in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $22.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.09. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 42.71% and a net margin of 23.38%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Grindrod Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRIN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 206,238 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,542,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 56,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

