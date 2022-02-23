Brokers Issue Forecasts for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

Separately, Jonestrading cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $741.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 923.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

