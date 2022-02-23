Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Price Target at C$19.32

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.32.

VET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “underpeform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

VET stock traded down C$0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.44. 1,782,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. The firm has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 4.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.72. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.06 and a 1-year high of C$23.07.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

