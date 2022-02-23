Brokerages Set The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) PT at $221.89

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.89.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.08. 2,659,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,481. The company has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $168.28 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.