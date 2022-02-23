Brokerages Set Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) PT at $22.75

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

OEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OEC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.57. 16,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,678. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $944.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 203,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

