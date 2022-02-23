Brokerages Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) PT at $212.45

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MAA opened at $205.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.93 and a 200-day moving average of $203.27. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $131.45 and a one year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,783 shares of company stock worth $5,532,884 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

