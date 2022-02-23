Brokerages Set Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target at $98.92

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of MRVL opened at $66.70 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $12,450,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,831,388. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,680,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $336,584,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 11.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,937,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,988,000 after acquiring an additional 198,117 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

