Brokerages Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Target Price at $108.60

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Cowen lifted their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $86.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ITT will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. ITT’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.