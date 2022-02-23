Brokerages Set IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Price Target at C$56.89

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IGM shares. restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

TSE IGM opened at C$44.89 on Friday. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$34.35 and a twelve month high of C$51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of C$10.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.15%.

In related news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$45.75 per share, with a total value of C$503,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,224,407.25.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

