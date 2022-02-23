Brokerages Set General Electric (NYSE:GE) Target Price at $119.38

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

GE stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.55. The stock had a trading volume of 220,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,006,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Electric has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after acquiring an additional 210,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after acquiring an additional 255,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

