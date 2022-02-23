Brokerages Set Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target at $44.73

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.38. 112,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,157,710. Exelon has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 272,973 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Exelon by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Exelon by 2.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,862,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 4.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,351,000 after acquiring an additional 466,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,423,000 after acquiring an additional 79,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

