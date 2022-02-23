Brokerages Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT at $48.64

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $22,659,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 54,569 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $41.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

