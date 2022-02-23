Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price at $3,380.74

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,380.74.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,090.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,596.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,778.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,822.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,990.23 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The business had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 117.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after purchasing an additional 101,173 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

