Brokerages Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $7.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Shares of YUM traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.07. 1,862,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,473. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.20. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $101.94 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,422 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,917,000 after purchasing an additional 677,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,494,000 after purchasing an additional 565,658 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

