Brokerages Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.07 Million

Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post $425.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $416.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $430.00 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $448.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $98.75. 474,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,934. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

