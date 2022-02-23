Brokerages Expect NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NorthWestern.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 10,592,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,389,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,024,000 after purchasing an additional 908,136 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,071,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,221,000 after purchasing an additional 843,949 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 68.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,862,000 after purchasing an additional 784,886 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 48,678.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 641,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,755,000 after purchasing an additional 640,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $57.99. 386,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.60. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

About NorthWestern (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NorthWestern (NWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.