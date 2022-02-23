Brokerages Expect Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moleculin Biotech.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MBRX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. 1,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,455. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

