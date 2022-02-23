Brokerages Expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.40 Million

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will announce $61.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.50 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $71.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year sales of $203.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.40 million to $204.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $275.83 million, with estimates ranging from $272.60 million to $279.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

INSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSE stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $337.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.48. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.