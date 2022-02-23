Brokerages Expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Brokerages expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.30). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heat Biologics.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on HTBX shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
HTBX stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $10.85.
Heat Biologics Company Profile
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
