Brokerages Expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Brokerages expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.30). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heat Biologics.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HTBX shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 141,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heat Biologics by 13.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,293 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Heat Biologics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Heat Biologics by 466.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 81,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Heat Biologics by 690.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 58,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

HTBX stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

