Brokerages Expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cano Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cano Health.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CANO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. Cano Health has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,284,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,542,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,628,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,596,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,528 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,039,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

