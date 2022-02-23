Brokerages Expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Post Earnings of -$1.81 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.50). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings of ($1.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($7.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.02) to ($6.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.81) to ($3.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 715,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,976,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $64.44 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.60.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

