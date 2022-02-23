Brokerages Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. AT&T reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

NYSE:T traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.58. 820,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,798,879. AT&T has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $168.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 52,279 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 297,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.