Brokerages Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings per share of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.25. Aspen Technology posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $144.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 101.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,044,000 after purchasing an additional 864,694 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 68.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,069,000 after purchasing an additional 245,152 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 171.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.