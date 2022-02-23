Brokerages Expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $853.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will post sales of $853.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $859.97 million and the lowest is $850.00 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $667.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $788,340.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total value of $863,136.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 551,818 shares of company stock worth $70,026,903. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $4.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.83. 2,016,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,825. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.32.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

