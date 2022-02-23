Brokerages Anticipate Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Trex posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trex.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.51. Trex has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $140.98.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

