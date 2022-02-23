Brokerages Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will announce $296.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $323.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.50 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $236.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.24.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,951. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.70. 819,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,192. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $111.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

