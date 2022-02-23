Brokerages Anticipate Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) to Post -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.38). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Imago BioSciences.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ IMGO opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. Imago BioSciences has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

In other news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $166,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $934,460 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imago BioSciences (IMGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.