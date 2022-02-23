Brokerages Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.81. General Mills reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,654,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,602. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

