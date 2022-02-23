Brokerages Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.81. General Mills reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,654,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,602. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.