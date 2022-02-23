Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to Post $0.66 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Columbia Banking System reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

COLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,663,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,792,000 after buying an additional 200,495 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 21.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,281,000 after buying an additional 75,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 333,789 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $50.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

