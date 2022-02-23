Brokerages Anticipate Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Adial Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADIL. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adial Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 59,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,547. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Adial Pharmaceuticals news, Director James W. Jr. Newman bought 10,000 shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.