Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Broadstone Net Lease updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.380-$1.420 EPS.

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. 4,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,048. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 797,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 214,757 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

