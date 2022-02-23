Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Broadmark Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 846.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,811,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,453 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,035,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,666 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 223.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 443,400 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $3,680,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $3,464,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 18,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,175. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

