Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 15th

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

BRMK stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

