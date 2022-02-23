Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 15th

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
BRMK stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.79.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
About Broadmark Realty Capital
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.