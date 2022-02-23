Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.860-$1.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.03. 2,972,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,702. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.
In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $835,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brixmor Property Group Company Profile
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
