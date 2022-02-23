Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.860-$1.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.03. 2,972,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,702. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

BRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $835,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

