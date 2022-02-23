Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.650-$7.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.03. The stock had a trading volume of 710,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,178,730. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

