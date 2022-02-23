BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 192.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of BRSP opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRSP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

