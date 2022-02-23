Bridge Investment Group (BRDG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:BRDG opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34. Bridge Investment Group has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.61.
BRDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.
Bridge Investment Group Company Profile
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.
