Bottos (BTO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,728.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Bottos has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $348,251.73 and approximately $8,728.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00036948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00110580 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

