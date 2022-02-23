Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.730-$1.790 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,769,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,737,529. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.04.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $85,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,197. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,635,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,488,000 after acquiring an additional 273,082 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 44,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.