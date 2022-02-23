BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.150-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.90 billion-$16.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.47 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of BWA stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $42.38. 2,392,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in BorgWarner by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

