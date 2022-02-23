Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives $310.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDNNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 310 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of BDNNY stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. Boliden AB has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $95.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.23.

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

