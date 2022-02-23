Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.78 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.78, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Shares of BCC stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.77. 678,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,650. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $45.83 and a 1 year high of $85.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 3.34%.

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 30.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after buying an additional 67,416 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 50,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

