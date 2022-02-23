Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$37.96 and a 1-year high of C$49.75.

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

