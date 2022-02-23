BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) stock opened at C$22.83 on Wednesday. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 1 year low of C$18.60 and a 1 year high of C$23.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.56.

