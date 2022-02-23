Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BLMN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 239.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 31,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,008,000 after acquiring an additional 304,437 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,010,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.